StockMarketWire.com - R&D biotechnology company Midatech Pharma said it had received regulatory and ethics approval to commence a further exploratory study for a drug to treat diffuse midline glioma brain tumours.
The Phase One study of the drug -- MTX110 -- would be conducted at Columbia University in New York.
It would be administered via a small subcutaneously implanted pump sited in the abdominal wall, that infuses MTX110 directly to the brain tumour via tubing routed under the skin to the base of the brain.
The study was to be conducted in five patients, with a duration of around 18 months.
