StockMarketWire.com - Legal business service provider DWF said it had completed the acquisition of Mindcrest for $10.7m.
The deal was first announced on 29 January.
After meeting pre-conditions of the deal , DWF said it had acquired full ownership of Mindcrest for an initial US$10.7m of which US$2.2m was satisfied in cash and US$8.5m satisfied by the issue of 5,028,726 shares in the company.
Going forward, Mindcrest would operate as DWF Mindcrest, offering managed services and integrated legal solutions to clients globally, the company said.
At 9:31am: [LON:DWF] share price was +2.25p at 135.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: