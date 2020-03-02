StockMarketWire.com - The UK manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 51.7 in February, up from 50.0 in January, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.

The figure was slightly below the 51.9 'flash' reading for February.

'Growth of manufacturing output accelerated to a 10-month high in February, as domestic demand continued to recover on the back of reduced political uncertainty,' IHS Markit said.


