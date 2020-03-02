StockMarketWire.com - Nostra Terra Oil and Gas said chairman Ewen Ainsworth had stood down, with immediate effect.
John Stafford had assumed the role of interim chairman while the composition of the board was settled and confirmed further to a general meeting due 3 March.
At 9:44am: [LON:NTOG] Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
