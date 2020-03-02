StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health said chief financial officer Lorimer Headley had left the business, with immediate effect.
The company said it expected to appoint an interim CFO shortly and would commence a search for a permanent replacement.
Sensyne Health said its ongoing process to appoint a chairman and additional independent non-executive directors was progressing.
At 9:50am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was -1.5p at 43.5p
