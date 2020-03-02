StockMarketWire.com - IronRidge Resources said it had entered into an agreement with Major Star to acquire the Bodite and Bianouan gold licenses, granting the company full ownership of a 'highly' prospective gold exploration portfolio in the Ivory Coast.
IronRidge offered 1,550,388 shares at a price of 18p each to acquire the gold licenses.
The company had previously completed soils, auger, trenching and an air core drilling over the licenses, with the results of the drilling programme delivering 'high-grade gold intersections, confirming the prospectivity of the licenses,' the company said.
'The Bodite and Bianouan gold licenses complement our flagship Zaranou gold license and represent a highly prospective ground holding with high-priority air core drilling intersections and significant soil anomalies,' IronRidge said.
'The acquisitions are in line with our strategic growth plan of creating and developing valuable synergies within the company's existing portfolio in the region, with the ultimate ambition of driving and sustaining shareholder value through the discovery and development of world-class assets,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was +0.13p at 11.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: