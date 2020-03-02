StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     625.60       +4.16%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               175.38       +3.13%
Sainsbury (J)                            199.03       +2.57%
Flutter Entertainment                   8458.00       +2.32%
Ocado Group                             1105.00       +2.27%
International Consolidated Airlines      417.70      -18.96%
Tui AG                                   580.20      -11.53%
Whitbread                               3683.50       -9.59%
M&G                                      193.10       -8.40%
Barclays                                 141.72       -8.24%

FTSE 250
Plus500                                  931.40       +6.76%
John Laing Group                         339.90       +3.50%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1063.00       +2.61%
Pershing Square Holdings                1374.00       +2.54%
Network International Holdings           550.50       +2.51%
Ip Group                                  64.35      -12.80%
Hochschild Mining                        160.10      -11.84%
Premier Oil                               74.82      -11.75%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      314.00      -11.75%
Iwg                                      341.10      -11.17%

FTSE 350
Plus500                                  931.40       +6.76%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     625.60       +4.16%
John Laing Group                         339.90       +3.50%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               175.38       +3.13%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1063.00       +2.61%
International Consolidated Airlines      417.70      -18.96%
Ip Group                                  64.35      -12.80%
Hochschild Mining                        160.10      -11.84%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      314.00      -11.75%
Premier Oil                               74.82      -11.75%

AIM
Eddie Stobart Logistics                   13.50      +73.08%
ValiRx                                     0.08      +55.00%
Symphony Environmental Technologies       18.50      +37.04%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     31.00      +26.53%
Ilika                                     38.00      +20.63%
Solo Oil                                   0.85      -64.95%
Red Rock Resources                         0.23      -30.77%
iEnergizer                               180.00      -24.69%
Location Sciences Group                    1.25      -24.24%
Easyhotel                                 69.00      -24.18%

Overall Market
Redde Northgate                          236.75     +125.48%
Eddie Stobart Logistics                   13.50      +73.08%
ValiRx                                     0.08      +55.00%
Symphony Environmental Technologies       18.50      +37.04%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     31.00      +26.53%
Solo Oil                                   0.85      -64.95%
Red Rock Resources                         0.23      -30.77%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.45      -28.00%
iEnergizer                               180.00      -24.69%
Location Sciences Group                    1.25      -24.24%