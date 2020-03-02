FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 625.60 +4.16% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 175.38 +3.13% Sainsbury (J) 199.03 +2.57% Flutter Entertainment 8458.00 +2.32% Ocado Group 1105.00 +2.27% International Consolidated Airlines 417.70 -18.96% Tui AG 580.20 -11.53% Whitbread 3683.50 -9.59% M&G 193.10 -8.40% Barclays 141.72 -8.24% FTSE 250 Plus500 931.40 +6.76% John Laing Group 339.90 +3.50% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1063.00 +2.61% Pershing Square Holdings 1374.00 +2.54% Network International Holdings 550.50 +2.51% Ip Group 64.35 -12.80% Hochschild Mining 160.10 -11.84% Premier Oil 74.82 -11.75% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 314.00 -11.75% Iwg 341.10 -11.17% FTSE 350 Plus500 931.40 +6.76% Rolls-Royce Holdings 625.60 +4.16% John Laing Group 339.90 +3.50% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 175.38 +3.13% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1063.00 +2.61% International Consolidated Airlines 417.70 -18.96% Ip Group 64.35 -12.80% Hochschild Mining 160.10 -11.84% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 314.00 -11.75% Premier Oil 74.82 -11.75% AIM Eddie Stobart Logistics 13.50 +73.08% ValiRx 0.08 +55.00% Symphony Environmental Technologies 18.50 +37.04% Tiziana Life Sciences 31.00 +26.53% Ilika 38.00 +20.63% Solo Oil 0.85 -64.95% Red Rock Resources 0.23 -30.77% iEnergizer 180.00 -24.69% Location Sciences Group 1.25 -24.24% Easyhotel 69.00 -24.18% Overall Market Redde Northgate 236.75 +125.48% Eddie Stobart Logistics 13.50 +73.08% ValiRx 0.08 +55.00% Symphony Environmental Technologies 18.50 +37.04% Tiziana Life Sciences 31.00 +26.53% Solo Oil 0.85 -64.95% Red Rock Resources 0.23 -30.77% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.45 -28.00% iEnergizer 180.00 -24.69% Location Sciences Group 1.25 -24.24%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
