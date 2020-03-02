StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Kingswood said it appointed Harriet Griffin as its chief operating officer.
The company also appointed Richard Bernstein as chief risk officer and Kirsten Owbridge as HR director.
Kingswooed said a key focus in 2020 was seeking acquisition opportunities in the UK independent financial adviser market and expanding its US business.
'Kingswood currently has a number of significant transactions under exclusive due diligence in the UK and on the basis these are closed successfully in the coming months, the firm will have in excess of 200 employees across more than 20 offices in the UK and US,' it said.
Griffin was previously operations head of Charles Stanley's private client business.
Bernstein was head of risk and central compliance at Close Brothers Asset Management and Owbridge was senior HR business partner at St James's Place Wealth Management.
At 1:21pm: [LON:KWG] Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p share price was 0p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
