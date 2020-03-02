StockMarketWire.com - Cable assembly engineer Volex said it would make a deferred payment for the acquisition of Servatron because it had exceeded its operating targets for 2019.
The first tranche of deferred consideration was now due to the former owners and current employees of Servatron.
It would comprise 1.48m Volex shares of 25p each and $1.73m in cash.
Volex said 0.47m of its shares were also due to senior employees that elected to receive their award in shares rather than the cash equivalent.
At 1:30pm: [LON:VLX] Volex Group PLC share price was +4.25p at 120.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
