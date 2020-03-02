StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused Oriole Resources said it had raised £245k via a price placement of new shares.
New shares were issued at 0.35p each, with 35m warrants also issued with a 0.60p exercise price.
The proceeds would support ongoing exploration at the company's Bibemi project in Cameroon, moving the programme towards drill mobilisation later this year.
At 1:49pm: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.32p
