StockMarketWire.com - Lithium explorer and developer Bacanora Lithium booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop the Sonora lithium project in Mexico.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $4.9m, compared to losses of $11.1m on-year.
Work to complete the front-end engineering design on the project had continued throughout the year, with Chinese investor Ganfeng undertaking a review of hydrometallurgical engineering.
Bacanora Lithium said its brokers, Citigroup and Canaccord Genuity, continued to progress work to secure full development capital for stage-one construction.
