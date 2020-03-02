StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm developer Greencoat Renewables posted a fall in annual profit after it booked lower returns on investments and its finance costs rose.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December fell to €18.3m, down from €43.6m on-year.
Net asset value per share edged back to 103.1c, down from 103.4c on-year.
Greencoat Renewables raised its dividend to 6.03c per share, up from 6.00c, and said it was targeting a dividend in 2020 of 6.06p.
The company said it was planning to change its investment policy to allow it to invest in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.
Its existing portfolio of 15 wind farms generated 1,154GWh in the year, 4% below budget, primarily due to higher-than-expected curtailment.
'2019 represented another period of growth and delivery for the company as we consolidated our market leading position in Ireland,' chairman Ronan Murphy said.
'As was expected when we laid out our strategy for aggregation, the increasing size of our asset base is creating further opportunities for improvement, and we expect this trend to continue as the market and associated technologies mature.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was 0p at 1.19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
