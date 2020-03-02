StockMarketWire.com - Precious metal producer Cora Gold said it had started test work to examine the potential of trucking ore in Mali to a nearby project owned by largest shareholder Hummingbird Resources.
The objective of the test work was to explore the amenability of oxide ore at Cora's Sanankoro gold project to be concentrated to a level viable for commercial trucking to Hummingbird's Yanfolila gold mine.
Yanfolila was located about 100 kilometers from Sanankoro in southern Mali.
Cora Gold chief executive Bert Monro said that while Sanakoroa was 'clearly a highly compelling standalone project', Cora's was also assessing additional opportunities to potentially fast-track development.
'We are pleased to be working with our largest shareholder, Hummingbird, to investigate the opportunity to potentially deliver a high-grade concentrate which could, in principle, create a fast-track route to low capex and positive cash flow for the company,' he said.
At 2:10pm: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was +0.1p at 5.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: