StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare technology company Induction said chief executive Ibs Mahmood would take on the newly-formed role of chief business officer.
He was being replaced as CEO by current interim head of product and development Hugo Stephenson.
Induction said Stephenson had recently been assuming greater responsibility for building product and the day-to-day running of the company.
Mahmood, in his new role, would focus more on the execution of Induction's buy-and-build strategy and corporate development, the company said. He would remain on its board.
Induction also announced the appointment of Shelley Fraser as chief financial officer. Fraser had previously been acting in the role on an interim basis.
