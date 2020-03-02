StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Beowulf Mining narrowed its annual losses after it booked lower exploration writedowns.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.42m, compared to losses of £1.37m on-year.
The company was currently invested in development projects in Kosovo, Finland and Sweden.
At 31 December, it had £1.12m in cash, down from £2.07m a year earlier.
At 2:21pm: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was -0.05p at 4.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
