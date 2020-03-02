StockMarketWire.com - European focused mineral explorer Erris Resources said chairman Jeremy Martin and chief executive Anton du Plessis had stood down as part of a management reshuffle.
Du Plessis would become non-executive chairman while Martin would become a non-executive director.
David Hall, a consultant to the company since it listed in 2017, had been appointed CEO.
'This restructuring of our board and management team will better focus our personnel into their relevant areas of expertise as we move forward with our portfolio of prospective exploration projects, evaluate new advanced opportunities and manage our financial resources in the most cost-effective manner,' Martin said.
