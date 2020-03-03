StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air grew passenger volumes 26% in February after it added new routes to and from Armenia and Poland.
Passengers carried in February rose to 3,014,341, up from 2,400,692 in the same month a year earlier.
The rise was accompanied by a 26% rise in flying capacity, though the load factor edged back 0.4 percentage points to 93.8%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
