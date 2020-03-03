StockMarketWire.com - Greggs said annual profit rose by nearly a third as the launch of new products attracted 'strong' demand, but the bakery chain warned it suffered a significant slowdown in February due to storms in the UK and warned of uncertainty in its outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak.
'We made a very strong start to 2020 in January, but in February saw a significant slowdown in sales growth as a result of the storms that have affected the UK. There is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of Coronavirus,' Greggs said. Company-managed shop like-for-like sales were up by 7.5% in the nine weeks to 29 February.
For the 52 weeks ended 28 December, pre-tax profit rose 31% to £108.3m as sales rose 13.5% to £1.2bn on-year and company-managed shop like-for-like sales were up 9.2%.
The company also said it was considering its capacity to pay a special dividend, when it releases interim results later this year.
The dividend per share was up 25.8% to 44.9p.
The company opened 138 new shops, taking the total to 2,050 shops at 28 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
