StockMarketWire.com - Bakery chain Greggs said annual profit rose by nearly a third as the launch of new products, including vegan sausage rolls, drew strong demand.
But the company said it suffered a significant slowdown in February due to storms in the UK and warned of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.
For the 52 weeks ended 28 December, pre-tax profit rose 31% on-year to £108.3m
Sales rose 13.5% to £1.2bn and company-managed shop like-for-like sales climbed 9.2%.
Greggs declared a full-year dividend of 44.9p, up 26% on-year.
It also said it was considering its capacity to pay a special dividend, when it releasedd interim results later this year.
Greggs opened 138 new shops in 2019, taking the total to 2,050 at 28 December.
'We made a very strong start to 2020 in January, but in February saw a significant slowdown in sales growth as a result of the storms that have affected the UK,' the company said.
'There is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of Coronavirus.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
