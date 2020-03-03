StockMarketWire.com - Serious disease focused PureTech Health said the first participant had been dosed in a clinical study of a treatment for lymphoedema and other fibrotic conditions.
PureTech Health said there was currently not FDA-approved drugs to treat lymphoedema, a painful and chronic condition affecting around 1mindividuals in the US alone, including breast cancer survivors.
The Phase 1 study for the treatment, dubbed LYT-100, would evaluate its safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile in healthy participants.
It was a follow-up to a single ascending dose clinical trial of LYT-100 in healthy individuals that was conducted by Auspex.
Results were expected this year and would enable the initiation of a proof-of-concept study in people with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphoedema later in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: