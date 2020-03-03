StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks jumped 2.0% in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by global stimulus hopes, though local companies continued to warn about the potential impacts to their businesses from the spreading coronavirus.
At 0821, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 134.15 points at 6.789.04.
Bakery chain Greggs remained broadly flat at £20.891, despite its annual profit rising by nearly a third thanks to the launch of popular products, including vegan sausage rolls.
The British market darling, however, said it suffered a significant slowdown in February due to storms in the UK and warned of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins climbed 3.6% to £14.96, as it swung to a full-year profit, bolstered by an improved performance from its soon-to-be-separated Wickes DIY business.
Wickes was on track to be spun off in the second quarter of 2020, Travis Perkins said.
Quality assurance company Intertek rose by a more muted 0.4% to £53.4518, even as it reported rise in profit boosted by acquisitions.
Intertek also warned its performance would be hit by temporary supply chain disruptions in China caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Telecom giant Vodafone firmed 1.9% to 136.12p after it and Japan's Rakuten became lead investors in a venture to develop what it claimed would be the first mobile broadband network broadcast from space.
Power control solutions developer XP Power added 1.0% to £30.30, having reported a 36% drop in annual profit, owing to a slowdown in the semiconductor market and the US-China trade war.
XP Power said the coronavirus outbreak had added 'caution and uncertainty' to its outlook.
Aviation services company Signature Aviation gained 3.2% to 281.9p on posting a rise in annual profit, owing to a gain on the sale of its Ontic business.
Signature Aviation's revenue rose 4.7% to $3.02bn, while its underlying pre-tax profit edged up 0.4% to $309.3m.
Budget carrier Wizz Air ascended 1.8% to £33.8458 as it grew passenger volumes 26% in February, having added new routes to Armenia and Poland.
Serious disease focused PureTech Health advanced 3.2% to 312.59p after it dosed the first participant in a clinical study of a treatment for lymphoedema and other fibrotic conditions.
Liquid-flow control equipment manufacturer Rotork rose 3.8% to 290.5p, on posting a 2.7% improvement in its annual profit after cost saving bolstered its margins.
Rotork said it was too early to assess fully the potential impacts of the coronavirus on its business.
Power generation equipment supplier Aggreko jumped 7.2% to 723.4p as it reported a rise in profit, buoyed by cost cutting supporting margins and offsetting weaker revenue.
Argentina-focused oil company President Energy gained 5.2% to 3.52p after it commissioned a new gas pipeline there, sharply increasing deliveries to the market.
