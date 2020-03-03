StockMarketWire.com - Leadership consultancy Norman Broadbent said it was launching operations in northern England due to increased client demand.
A new office would be opened in Cheshire and provide a base to better serve clients across the North, North-West, North-East and Scotland.
At 8:43am: [LON:NBB] Norman Broadbent PLC share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: