StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company 4imprint said annual profit increased by a fifth as increased market share drove up revenue.
For the 52 weeks ended 28 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 22% to $54.0m on-year as revenue increased 17% to $860.8m.
The company recommended a final dividend per share of 59c, an increase of 20%, giving a total paid and proposed 2019 regular dividend of 84c, also up 20% on-year.
4imprint said it would continue to monitor the coronavirus, which it claimed had a minimal impact on business so far. 'We are closely monitoring the situation with regard to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Impact on the business has so far been minimal, reflecting the timing of the inventory cycle of our domestic suppliers. However, the situation is very fluid and if production restrictions in China persist, the potential for disruption of our supply chain increases,' the company said. 'Should the virus become a global pandemic, the potential effect on our business would expand beyond the supply chain.'
'Trading results in the first two months of 2020 have been in line with the board's expectations,' it added.
