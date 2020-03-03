StockMarketWire.com - Serabi Gold reported 'very encouraging' drilling results at the Sao Chico orebody at its Palito complex in Brazil.
Highlights included intersecting 1.72 metres at 25 grams per tonne of gold.
'When the Sao Chico orebody first went into production drilling had been limited to testing of the orebody directly below the original artisanal workings,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
'Subsequent terrestrial geophysics programmes undertaken in 2017 and 2018, highlighted the potential to extend the orebody to the east and west.'
'Since the announcement of the initial drill results on 6 January 2020, the current campaign has continued to report positive results as we step out both the east and west, intersecting the continuation of the same orebody with both mineable grades and widths.'
At 9:06am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was +3p at 83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
