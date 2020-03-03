StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern said portfolio company Seal Software had been acquired by DocuSign for $188m, subject to potential adjustments and regulatory approval.
Tern had invested £50k in Seal Software, and, as at 30 June, the investment was valued at about £11k, with Tern holding less than 1% of the company.
Proceeds from the sale were expected to be broadly in line with the company's valuation of its investment.
At 9:09am: [LON:TERN] Tern Plc share price was +0.13p at 7p
