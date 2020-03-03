StockMarketWire.com - IT equipment distributor Northamber swung to a first-half profit after it booked a gain on the sale of its Weybridge distribution centre in the UK.
Pre-tax profit amounted to £10.0m, compared to a loss of £0.4m on-year.
Revenue rose 8.4% to £26.3m, though the rise was offset by sales and distribution costs and the company posted a £0.4m operating loss.
Northamber increased its interim dividend to 0.3p per share, up from 0.1p on-year.
At 9:17am: [LON:NAR] Northamber PLC share price was +9p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
