StockMarketWire.com - Battery metals group Regency Mines said an electricity grid application had been submitted at its first project in Southport, England.
Financial close for the project was targeted for mid year and maiden revenues by the end of 2020.
'Application for the grid connection is a critical step forward towards financial close at our first project in Southport,' chief executive Scott Kaintz said.
'With this key objective now completed, the company remains on target for maiden revenues by end of 2020.'
At 9:28am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0.13p at 2.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
