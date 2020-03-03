StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo saw profit plunge 63% in 2019 as production fell short of its guidance amid lower output at its mines in Mexico.
For 2019, pre-tax profit fell to $178.8m, even as revenue grew 0.8% to $2.2bn on-year.
Full year silver production of 54.6m ounces was down 11.6% on-year, driven by lower ore grades at the Saucito, Fresnillo and San Julian mines.
Gold production fell 5.1% to 875.9k ounces, mainly driven by anticipated lower volume of ore processed at the Noche Buena mine, which was exacerbated by lower ore grades at San Julian. The company said 2019 was a more challenging year, as expected, reflected in its financial performance, with gross profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation decreasing by 40.9% and 26.3%, respectively.
Looking ahead, Fresnillo said it expected to produce in the range of 51-to-56m oz of silver and 815-to-900k oz of gold in 2020.
'The 2019 capex projects will continue in 2020 and will account for the majority of our investment in the year ahead, together with an increase in capex as the construction of Juanicipio progresses,' the company said.
'As previously guided, we expect silver production to be in line with 2019, before returning to growth in 2021, driven by operational improvements at the Fresnillo mine, the Pyrites plant, Juanicipio and San Julian.
Gold is expected to decline driven by the planned Noche Buena closure and lower production from Herradura.'
At 9:31am: [LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was -24.6p at 595.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: