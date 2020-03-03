StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consulting business Physiomics said it had won two further contracts with existing client Bicycle Therapeutics, with an undisclosed value.

The contract award built on two projects announced in 2019.

It would involve pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis of a number of Bicycle compounds and build on work completed by the company previously.

Both projects were expected to be completed in the next six months.


At 9:46am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was +0.25p at 2.45p



