StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consulting business Physiomics said it had won two further contracts with existing client Bicycle Therapeutics, with an undisclosed value.
The contract award built on two projects announced in 2019.
It would involve pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis of a number of Bicycle compounds and build on work completed by the company previously.
Both projects were expected to be completed in the next six months.
At 9:46am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was +0.25p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: