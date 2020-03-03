StockMarketWire.com - Tech-focused investor Baskerville reported wider first-half losses as costs continued to pile up.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £83,790 from £53,146. The company has yet to generate a revenue.
Expenses rose to £83,953 from £57,178.
On 27 January 2020, Baskerville agreed a deal to buy a 7.83% stake in Oberon Investments. The proposed acquisition remained subject to legal, financial and other due diligence and entry into a legally binding agreement, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
