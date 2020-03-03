StockMarketWire.com - Optical component manufacturer Gooch & Housego said it would close its Glenrothes site in Scotland in a bid to save costs.
The company also said it planned to create an acousto optic hub in Fremont, California, which would combine capabilities of its Fremont and Ilminster facilities.
In addition, it would explore outsourcing acousto optic manufacturing to companies with facilities in South East Asia.
For the precision optic business, meanwhile, a single hub would be established at Ilminster, fashioned from two current sites at Ilminster and Glenrothes, leading to the closure of Glenrothes.
The moves were expected to be completed during the second half of the 2021 financial year, for a total investment of around £5m across the 2020 and 201 financial years.
Savings were expected to build over time, with the aim of achieving a positive benefit in the second half of the 2021 financial year and an annualised benefit of about £1.25m by the 2022 financial year.
At 10:05am: [LON:GHH] Gooch Housego PLC share price was +22.5p at 1237.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: