StockMarketWire.com - Two Shields Investments said it had agreed to invest a further $1m in cybersecurity company BrandShield via an extended subscription to an existing convertible loan note.
Two Shields currently had a 11.3% shareholding in BrandShield in addition to the convertible note subscription, including $0.8m already invested.
Should the new commitment and previous commitment both be converted into equity, the company would increase its take in BrandShield to 20.5%.
At 1:10pm: [LON:TSI] Two Shields Investments Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.11p
