StockMarketWire.com - Communications software group CloudCall said it has appointed James Maloney as chief revenue officer.
Maloney was previously founder and president of sales communications company DSCI Corporation.
He grew that business to over $50m in recurring revenue before selling it to TPx Communications, where he became senior vice president of sales.
At 1:38pm: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was 0p at 91.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
