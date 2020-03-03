StockMarketWire.com - Insolvency group Begbies Traynor said it expected to deliver annual results 'at least' in line with its previous expectations.
Revenue and profit in the third quarter of the company's financial year through January had both grown strongly, the company said.
Begbies Traynor said insolvency market remained favourable, with the number of corporate insolvencies in the calendar 2019 rising 7% to 17,196.
At 1:42pm: [LON:BEG] Begbies Traynor Group PLC share price was +7.25p at 85.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
