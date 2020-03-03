StockMarketWire.com - Waste-to-energy technology group Eqtec said it had signed a non-binding agreement covering the key terms of a proposed cooperation for the design and installation of a first gasification plant in Greece.
The memorandum of understanding covered Eqtec's role as technology provider, partnering with German engineering company EwerGy and Greek project developer Agrigas Energy.
Bank funding was in place for the first 0.5MWe plant, and the companies were also committing to the development of a second, 1MWe plant, elsewhere in Greece.
Eqtec said it would shortly provide formal quotes for the full scope of its works and proceed to enter into a binding agreement in respect of the first 0.5MWe plant, which was expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.
At 1:49pm: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was +0.02p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
