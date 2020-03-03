StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software provider Craneware reported a 3% rise in first-half profit as it cross-sold more products to existing hospital customers.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December increased to $9.6m, up from $9.3m on-year, even as revenue remained flat at $35.9m.
The company declared an interim dividend of 11.5p per share, up 5% on-year.
Growth in new sales of 30% was mostly comprised of expansion sales to existing customers, including increasing product cross-sell and sales to new hospitals joining existing healthcare network customers.
'The positive sales performance in the first half has continued to date, and our pipeline continues to grow, underpinned by the ongoing transition of the US healthcare market to value-based care,' chief executive Keith Neilson said.
'The board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged and we look forward to a return to increased rates of growth in future years.'
'We are focused on execution and with strong operating margins, healthy cash balances and a growing sales pipeline, we continue to be excited by the opportunity ahead.'
At 1:56pm: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was -65p at 1875p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
