StockMarketWire.com - Vast Resources said progress had been made sealing a joint venture agreement with the Zimbabwean government for the Chiadzwa community diamond project.
The mine was a joint venture was between the company's majority owned Katanga Mining and government entity Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.
The company said it had received official communication from the mining ministry that all internal processes leading to the conclusion of the joint venture were expected to be finalised during March.
At 2:55pm: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.04p at 0.26p
