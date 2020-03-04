Interim Result
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
Final Result
05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
05/03/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
05/03/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/03/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)
05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
05/03/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
05/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
05/03/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
Ex-Dividend
05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
05/03/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)
05/03/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
05/03/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
05/03/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
05/03/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
05/03/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc B Shares (SANB)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc (SAN)
05/03/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
05/03/2020 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
05/03/2020 City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/03/2020 BMO Capital Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI)
05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)
05/03/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)
05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)
05/03/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
05/03/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)
05/03/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com