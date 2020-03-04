Interim Result
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2020 Volution Group Plc (FAN)
16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)
25/03/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
Final Result
05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
05/03/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
05/03/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)
05/03/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
05/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
05/03/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
05/03/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2020 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
11/03/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
16/03/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
17/03/2020 Gamesys Group Plc (GYS)
17/03/2020 Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD)
17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
17/03/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
18/03/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
18/03/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
19/03/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
19/03/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
19/03/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
24/03/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
24/03/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
24/03/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
25/03/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
25/03/2020 ECSC Group Plc (ECSC)
26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)
26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)
27/03/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
30/03/2020 Instem Plc (INS)
30/03/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/03/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
31/03/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
02/04/2020 Saga (SAGA)
02/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
AGM / EGM
06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
06/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)
18/03/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
19/03/2020 Hyundai Motor Company (HYUD)
19/03/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/03/2020 Oxford Biodynamics Plc (OBD)
23/03/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
23/03/2020 I-nexus Global Plc (INX)
23/03/2020 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
23/03/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
24/03/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
24/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
24/03/2020 Starvest PLC (SVE)
25/03/2020 EasyHotel PLC (EZH)
25/03/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
30/03/2020 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
02/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
02/04/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
02/04/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
05/03/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)
05/03/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
05/03/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
05/03/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
05/03/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
05/03/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc B Shares (SANB)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc (SAN)
05/03/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
05/03/2020 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
05/03/2020 BMO Capital Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI)
05/03/2020 City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)
05/03/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
05/03/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)
05/03/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)
05/03/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)
05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
19/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com