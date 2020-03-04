StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had decreased during the second cycle of 2020 to $355m from $496m seen in the same cycle a year earlier. The figure compared to $551m seen in the first cycle of 2020. 'Following an improvement in demand for rough diamonds during the first sales cycle of 2020, we recognised the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on customers focused on supplying the Chinese market and put in place additional targeted flexibility to enable customers to defer allocations of the relevant rough diamonds', said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive, De Beers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: