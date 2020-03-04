StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy recorded a 3% rise in annual profit and said it was continuing to review the status of its business in Morocco, where margins have been hurt by government-imposed price caps.
Net income for the year through December increased to $150m, up from $146m on-year.
Revenue rose 10% to $8.30bn as the company produced 11% more fuel to 10.42bn litres.
Gross cash unit margin, however, contracted 3 percentage points to 71%.
Vivo Energy declared a full-year dividend of 3.8c per share, up 15% on-year.
The company said it entered 2020 with good momentum and looked forward to 'another year of strong performance'.
'We expect to deliver mid-single digit gross cash profit percentage growth in 2020,' it added.
Capital expenditure was expected to be slightly ahead of 2019 levels, at $150m-to-$160m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: