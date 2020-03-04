StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it had received a resolution from shareholders requesting it to set emissions targets.
The resolution would be considered at the Anglo-Australian company's annual general meeting to be held in Brisbane on 7 May.
The shareholders had requested that Rio Tinto disclose short, medium and long-term targets for its greenhouse gas emissions and performance against those targets.
All targets should be independently verified as aligned with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
