StockMarketWire.com - General insurer Legal & General reported a slight fall in annual profit as growth in its investment business was held back by a fall in UK and US government bond yields. Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell 1% on-year to £2.1bn, even as gross written premiums rose 6% .
A fall in government yields in the US and UK resulted in a £234m negative investment variance in the company's investment management business.
Total assets under management rose 18% to £1.20bn and the solvency II coverage ratio slipped to 184% from 188%.
Legal & General's retirement business reported a 27% rise in operating profit, and its general insurance a 2% rise.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 17.57p per share, up 7% on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
