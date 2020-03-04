StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials developer Nanaco said it had terminated talks with some of the parties that had expressed an interest in acquiring the company.
Nanaco said it was continuing to engage with 'a number' of parties to establish whether they were prepared to make a firm offer.
The company had announced in December that it was engaged with multiple interested parties as part of a formal sale process and that some had been invited to conduct due diligence.
'Nanoco confirms that it has not to date received any firm proposals that, in light of the current market environment, it believes would lead to an offer for the company from such parties and discussions with certain of them have now been terminated,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
