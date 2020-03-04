StockMarketWire.com - Gift products designer group IG Design said it expected annual financial performance would be in line with market expectations.
It said production volumes in China would increase over the coming weeks following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
IG Design said it did not expect to suffer a 'material' impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
'With the current known scale of the outbreak, it is not expected that there will be a material impact to the group's current forecasts. The group's factory in China is operating, with production volumes expected to increase over the coming weeks,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:IGR] Ig Design Group PLC share price was -1p at 745p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
