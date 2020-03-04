StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa said annual performance was in line with its expectations and added it had not suffered any meaningful impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
Trading had been in line with the board's expectations, as the collections division had continued to deliver growth and growth in the resources & energy division was underpinned by 'strong' performance in the recycling business, the company said.
'Biffa will launch its sustainability strategy: resourceful, responsible on 16 March. The strategy is built around three pillars: building a circular economy, tackling climate change and caring for our people and supporting our communities,' the company said.
At 8:34am: [LON:BIFF] Biffa Plc share price was -1.75p at 284.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
