StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Intu plans to strengthen its balance sheet fell through as uncertainty in equity and property investment markets put off a number of investors from participating in a planned equity placing.
Intu said the market uncertainty precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital into the business, and the company was therefore unable to reach a target quantum. Intu was planning to raise between £1bn and £1.5bn.
'Accordingly, intu will continue and broaden its conversations with its stakeholders with a view to discussing the range of options available to the company to demonstrate the equity value of the business and to utilise its assets to provide further liquidity,' the company said. 'These include alternative capital structures and solutions and further disposals. intu will also continue to keep under review the feasibility of an equity raise.' The company also provided a trading update, reporting that full year 2019 like-for-like net rental income was in line with the guidance given in the November, down by 9.1%. 'Guidance for 2020 remains unchanged, being a further decline but at a slower rate than 2019,'it added.
At 8:41am: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was -2.15p at 8.49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: