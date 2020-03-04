StockMarketWire.com - Retail stock broker Share, which has agreed to be acquired by Interactive Investor, posted a full-year loss, as rising revenue was offset by business investment costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.13m, compared to losses of £0.22m on-year.
Revenue rose 7% to £22.6m, as the owner of the Share Centre added more customer accounts.
'The group's financial performance reflected the benefits of the growth strategy we have been pursuing of acquiring customer accounts alongside our own marketing efforts,' chief executive Richard Stone said.
'At the same time, we have been investing in digital transformation, a multi-year initiative, which completed this year.'
'Customer feedback on the new functionality and benefits has been very positive, and we continue to lead our market for customer satisfaction.'
At 8:47am: [LON:SHRE] Share PLC share price was +0.5p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
