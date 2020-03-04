StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy reported mix drilling results, with a well in Morocco encountering commercial quantities of gas but a well in Egypt found not to be commercially viable.

The BMK-1 well in Morocco reached depth of 1,551 meters, encountering commercial quantities of gas in both target horizons.

SDX Energy said it confirmed its Morocco core productive area extended north, de-risking about 20bn cubic feet of prospective resources.

In Egypt, results from the disappointing SD-6X well were being analysed.

'The BMK-1 result in Morocco is excellent news, confirming that together with the OYF-2 discovery in January, we can now plan to develop a material and valuable new prospective area to the north of our existing infrastructure,' chief executive Mark Reid said.

At 8:57am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was +0.25p at 18.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com