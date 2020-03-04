StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac swung to a full-year profit and reinstated its dividend as restructure efforts took hold.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £5.4m, compared to a loss of £7.4m on-year. Revenue rose 52% to £88.8m and order intake climbed 37%.
Mpac declared a final dividend of 1.5p per share.
'2019 was a transformational year for Mpac,' chief executive Tony Steels said.
'The group completed the acquisition of Lambert Automation and has successfully executed its integration into the organisation.'
'The 2020 financial year has started well and in line with market expectations.'
At 9:04am: [LON:MPAC] MPAC Group Plc share price was -7.5p at 297.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
